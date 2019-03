New Jersey's Lost Valley Tells The Story Of Government Home Buyouts NPR obtained FEMA data detailing 40,000 homes the federal government purchased as a way of avoiding future losses from disasters. We explore a New Jersey neighborhood after the buyouts are complete.

New Jersey's Lost Valley Tells The Story Of Government Home Buyouts New Jersey's Lost Valley Tells The Story Of Government Home Buyouts New Jersey's Lost Valley Tells The Story Of Government Home Buyouts Audio will be available later today. NPR obtained FEMA data detailing 40,000 homes the federal government purchased as a way of avoiding future losses from disasters. We explore a New Jersey neighborhood after the buyouts are complete. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor