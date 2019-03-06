Robot In Japan Is Doing The Work Of A Goddess

A renovated shrine in Kyoto featurea an android modeled after Kannon, the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy. It stands with hands folded while chanting Buddhist scripture, local media report.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Add someone else to the list of people who must worry about robots taking their jobs. Not only could truck drivers be replaced, in Japan, a robot is taking the work of a goddess. A renovated shrine in Kyoto, Japan, will feature an android modeled after Kannon, the Buddhist goddess of mercy. The Diplomat reports it's 6-foot-4, made of silicon aluminum and androgynous. It stands with hands folded while chanting Buddhist scripture.

