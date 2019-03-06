DNC Bars Fox News From Hosting 2020 Primary Debates

The Democratic National Committee will not allow Fox News to broadcast any of its 2020 presidential primary debates, citing a recent report about the close relationship between the Trump administration and the conservative cable network.

"I believe that a key pathway to victory is to continue to expand our electorate and reach all voters. That is why I have made it a priority to talk to a broad array of potential media partners, including FOX News," DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement Wednesday.

"Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and FOX News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates. Therefore, FOX News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates," the statement adds.

The decision comes after a lengthy article by Jane Meyer in The New Yorker, detailing the increasing coziness between President Trump and the network, which has long had a conservative tilt but that one source in the piece calls simply "propaganda" and effectively Trump's "own press organization."

Former Fox News president Bill Shine is now the White House communications director, and Trump has given dozens of exclusive interviews to Fox while eschewing other networks, often deriding them as "fake news." Host Sean Hannity has appeared as a special guest at Trump rallies, and in the New Yorker story is referred to as essentially "a West Wing adviser."

Among many other details in The New Yorker article, Meyer also claims that former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, who died in 2017, had tipped Trump off to some debate questions during the 2016 cycle, including a now-infamous clash with then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly over his past comments about women, in addition to an inquiry about whether he would eventually support the GOP nominee.