Accessibility links
Video: Watch Cautious Clay At The Tiny Desk Family Hour Featuring perhaps the only flute solo of SXSW 2019.

SXSW 2019SXSW 2019

Credit: NPR

SXSW 2019

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Cautious Clay

Each year at SXSW, a few emerging artists become the talk of the festival. This year, Cautious Clay — the far-reaching and breezily soulful project of singer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Karpeh — appears to be one of the names on attendees' lips. As luck would have it, Karpeh appeared at NPR Music's Tiny Desk Family Hour on Tuesday night, and this was the way to witness the band do its work: before a reverent crowd, in a reverent setting, with impeccable sound to bring out the richness and depth in Karpeh's voice.

Cautious Clay performed five songs at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church, one of SXSW's best settings. They spanned Karpeh's short but fruitful career, with an emphasis on tracks from his upcoming Table of Context (which is due out at the end of March), and gave him the opportunity to trot out a few of the twists for which he's become known.

In "SIDEWINDER," from Table of Context, that meant letting a mid-tempo, falsetto-fueled jam take one of the night's finest hairpin turns: a flute solo that made the packed house smile, then gape in wonder.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Tiny Desk

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Gaelynn Lea

Watch

Gaelynn Lea performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

SXSW 2019

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Gaelynn Lea

The former Tiny Desk Contest winner brought the crowd to its collective feet.

Leikeli47: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Leikeli47 performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 8, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Leikeli47

The artist came to the Tiny Desk masked up, as always, the better to catch a glimpse of her soul.

Meg Myers: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Meg Myers performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 5, 2018 (Cameron Pollack/NPR). Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Meg Myers

Myers replaces her album's roaring electric guitars and electronics with a pulsing string quartet, piano and brushed drums — and uncorks a cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."

Phony Ppl: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Phony Ppl performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 31, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Phony Ppl

The Brooklynites stand out for their inventive and seamless blend of jazz, R&B and hip-hop.

Zaytoven: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Zaytoven performs a Tiny Desk concert on Jan. 18, 2019. Bob Boilen/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Bob Boilen/NPR

Tiny Desk

Zaytoven

The Atlanta trap super-producer and son of a preacher man saved the day with a soulful Tiny Desk.

Natalie Prass: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Natalie Prass performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 28, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Natalie Prass

Decked out in matching, cobalt blue outfits, the singer and her band had a clear vision: If you want to overcome the times, find strength in numbers.

The Pedrito Martinez Group: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Pedrito Martinez performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 16, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

The Pedrito Martinez Group

The Afro-Cuban percussionist mesmerizes with his almost otherworldly talent on congas.

Scott Mulvahill: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Scott Mulvahill performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 30, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Scott Mulvahill

Scott Mulvahill has been trying to win the Tiny Desk Contest for each of its four years. And while he's never won, we all loved him so much we had to invite him to play.

Mountain Man: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Mountain Man performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 23, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mountain Man

The voices of Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig come together behind the Tiny Desk, with songs that conjure a simpler life: dogs, friends, moonlight or skinny dipping.

Lau Noah: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Lau Noah performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 10, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Lau Noah

There's a magical aura that surrounds Lau Noah as she sits behind the Tiny Desk and unspools thought-provoking story-songs.

Back To Top