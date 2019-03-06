Tiny Desk Family Hour: Mountain Man

When Mountain Man began a decade ago, it consisted of three close friends arraying their voices in a resplendent blend, often without so much as an acoustic guitar for adornment. Today, the configuration remains exactly the same, except that all three members — Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Molly Sarlé and Amelia Meath — have developed strong solo identities along the way. Sauser-Monnig also records wonderful folk-pop songs under the name Daughter of Swords, Molly Sarlé released a magnificent single under her own name earlier this year, and Meath is the singing, dancing half of the transcendent synth-pop powerhouse Sylvan Esso.

So when Mountain Man showed up for a softly joyful set at NPR Music's Tiny Desk Family Hour — recorded live at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church during SXSW on Tuesday night — it was almost like seeing four acts at once: three solo, one collective. Choosing a single excerpt was a fool's errand, so here are three: the breezy a cappella "AGT," from 2018's Magic Ship, as well as Mountain Man arrangements of Sarlé's "Human" and Daughter of Swords' "Grasses."