Tiny Desk Family Hour: Gina Chavez In this performance of "The Sweet Sound Of Your Name," a song of devotion from 2014, the Austin singer-songwriter finds magic in the intimacy of a communal setting.

Credit: NPR

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Gina Chavez

Years ago, Gina Chavez was a SXSW discovery for me: I'd tracked her down at some unofficial showcase and was immediately mesmerized by the Austin singer-songwriter. Since then, many good things have come her way, and she's developed into a major artist. On this Tiny Desk Family Hour video, recorded live at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church during SXSW last week, you can hear for yourself the voice that caught my attention back then — and has never let it go in the years since.

Last week's setting proved perfect, as Chavez's voice floated into the sacred space during "The Sweet Sound of Your Name," a 2014 song about another kind of devotion. She'd just performed a deeply emotional pair of songs, barely holding her emotions in check. And like the eight other acts to perform in this special lineup, she tapped into the communal intimacy of the setting, finding magic along the way.

