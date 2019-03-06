Accessibility links
Tiny Desk Family Hour: Fragile Rock Fragile Rock's rowdy emo songs are performed by bickering puppets. Onstage at a church in Austin, the band savages the patriarchy in "Smile More."

SXSW 2019SXSW 2019

Credit: NPR

SXSW 2019

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Fragile Rock

The setting: Austin's Central Presbyterian Church, last week, during SXSW. The mood: somber, stately, reverent. The moment: just seconds before a performance by Fragile Rock, a rowdy local indie-rock band that performs emo songs, fronted by bickering puppets.

To say that Fragile Rock sent the evening hurtling sideways would be an understatement, as the band unleashed a torrent of faux-grim hilarity and chaos when it wasn't urging the audience to shout out its prescribed antidepressants or berating fans for grinning along. ("We don't appreciate your smiles," seethed Brently Heilbron, in the persona of wounded frontpuppet Milo S. "You wouldn't do that to Conor Oberst."

For "Smile More," the spotlight shifted to Emily Cawood (performing as Briex Cocteau) and Megan Thornton (aka Nic Hole), who spent two minutes savaging the patriarchy. "Don't tell me to smile more, don't tell me what my mouth is for, from a man who started every war," Thornton and her puppet shouted in unison. And, see, here's the secret to Fragile Rock's raucous, ridiculous charm: Subtract the puppets, the stage antics and the silliness of all, and you're still left with some pretty damned good songs.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Tiny Desk

Alejandro Escovedo: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Alejandro Escovedo performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 16, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Alejandro Escovedo

The veteran rocker and a backup band from Italy play songs from their album The Crossing, chronicling an American Dream of rock and roll and Beat poetry.

Nao: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Nao performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 11, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Nao

The U.K.-based singer-songwriter takes the Tiny Desk on a cosmic journey through her Saturn return.

Tiny Desk Family Hour: John Paul White

Watch

John Paul White performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Aaron Rogosin/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Aaron Rogosin/NPR

SXSW 2019

Tiny Desk Family Hour: John Paul White

The former Civil Wars star performed a new song that even makes his kids cry.

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Cautious Clay

Watch

Cautious Clay performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of SXSW hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick/Courtesy of SXSW

SXSW 2019

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Cautious Clay

The Brooklyn-based artist, in addition to offering up an impeccable vocal performance, brought perhaps the only flute solo of SXSW 2019 to NPR Music's Tiny Desk Family Hour.

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Gaelynn Lea

Watch

Gaelynn Lea performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

SXSW 2019

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Gaelynn Lea

The former Tiny Desk Contest winner brought the crowd to its collective feet.

Leikeli47: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Leikeli47 performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 8, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Leikeli47

The artist came to the Tiny Desk masked up, as always, the better to catch a glimpse of her soul.

Meg Myers: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Meg Myers performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 5, 2018 (Cameron Pollack/NPR). Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Meg Myers

Myers replaces her album's roaring electric guitars and electronics with a pulsing string quartet, piano and brushed drums — and uncorks a cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."

Back To Top