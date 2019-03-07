Alex Trebek Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

The longtime Jeopardy! host announced via web video that he has advanced pancreatic cancer. It has low survival rates, but Trebek joked about his 3-year hosting obligation under his contract.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Since 1984, it has been Alex Trebek's job to stand before the cameras as the host of the game show "Jeopardy!" You give your answer in the form of a question. The news he gave yesterday, though, was no game.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

ALEX TREBEK: Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week, I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

In a video, Trebek notes the prognosis is normally, quote, "not very encouraging," but the 78-year-old is remaining confident

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

TREBEK: I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.

INSKEEP: Trebek also clearly bears in mind that a time of bad news is a time when you most need a sense of humor.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

TREBEK: Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host "Jeopardy!" for three more years.

GREENE: And in that spirit, let's just say that today's "Jeopardy!" answer is Alex Trebek.

INSKEEP: Who says he's going to beat the odds?

(SOUNDBITE OF MERV GRIFFIN'S "JEOPARDY!" THEME SONG, "THINK")

