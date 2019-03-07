Do Hipsters Really Look Alike? MIT Article Confirms It

MIT's online magazine suggested hipsters look alike. The New York Daily News reports one man demanded his photo be removed from the article. Turns out, it wasn't him — proving hipsters look alike.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. MIT's online magazine had a piece suggesting hipsters look alike - pretty ironic for a group trying not to conform. The New York Daily News reports one angry hipster demanded MIT remove his photo from this article. Well, MIT editor Gordon Lichfield (ph) did some research and figured out it wasn't actually a photo of this guy, which the editor said showed hipsters look so much alike, they can't even tell themselves apart from each other.

