NPR's Morning Edition wants to hear from fans of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres on the signings of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.
Fans Of Phillies, Padres: What Do You Think Of Harper, Machado?

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Major League Baseball's biggest free agents have found a home. Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres in February. Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies last week. Harper's contract — which does not include any opt-outs and has a no-trade clause — is the largest in MLB history.

Are you a fan of the Phillies or Padres? If so, NPR's Morning Edition want to hear your thoughts on your team signing either Harper or Machado. Tell us what you think in the form below — or here. An NPR producer may reach out to you for an upcoming story.

