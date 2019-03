Facebook Plans To Improve Privacy NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Kurt Wagner, a reporter covering Facebook and social media for the tech website Recode, about Facebook's plans to improve privacy.

Facebook Plans To Improve Privacy Technology Facebook Plans To Improve Privacy Facebook Plans To Improve Privacy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Kurt Wagner, a reporter covering Facebook and social media for the tech website Recode, about Facebook's plans to improve privacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor