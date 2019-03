Lagarde Watches For Dark Clouds On The Economic Horizon Steve Inskeep talks to Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, about the global economy, and the need to leverage the role of women in finance.

Lagarde Watches For Dark Clouds On The Economic Horizon Lagarde Watches For Dark Clouds On The Economic Horizon Lagarde Watches For Dark Clouds On The Economic Horizon Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, about the global economy, and the need to leverage the role of women in finance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor