Putting Paul Manafort's Prison Sentence Into Perspective The 47-month prison sentence was far less than what guidelines recommend. Rachel Martin talks to ex-ederal prosecutor and Georgetown University Law professor Paul Butler about sentencing disparities.

Putting Paul Manafort's Prison Sentence Into Perspective Putting Paul Manafort's Prison Sentence Into Perspective Putting Paul Manafort's Prison Sentence Into Perspective Audio will be available later today. The 47-month prison sentence was far less than what guidelines recommend. Rachel Martin talks to ex-ederal prosecutor and Georgetown University Law professor Paul Butler about sentencing disparities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor