Political Opponents Disagree Over Whether Migrant Influx Is A Crisis Data show the number of people trying to get into the U.S. through the southern border is at a 10-year high. Steve Inskeep talks to Dorris Meissner, ex-head of the Immigration Naturalization Service.

Political Opponents Disagree Over Whether Migrant Influx Is A Crisis Political Opponents Disagree Over Whether Migrant Influx Is A Crisis Political Opponents Disagree Over Whether Migrant Influx Is A Crisis Audio will be available later today. Data show the number of people trying to get into the U.S. through the southern border is at a 10-year high. Steve Inskeep talks to Dorris Meissner, ex-head of the Immigration Naturalization Service. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor