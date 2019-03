American Businessman Sits In Pretrial Detention In Moscow American Michael Calvey moved to Moscow 25 years ago and started one of Russia's most successful investment funds. He's in a Russian jail awaiting trial after a dispute with his business partners

American Businessman Sits In Pretrial Detention In Moscow American Businessman Sits In Pretrial Detention In Moscow American Businessman Sits In Pretrial Detention In Moscow Audio will be available later today. American Michael Calvey moved to Moscow 25 years ago and started one of Russia's most successful investment funds. He's in a Russian jail awaiting trial after a dispute with his business partners NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor