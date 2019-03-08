Canada And Norway Come Out Winners In Moose Statue Debate

Leaders from the cities involved reportedly agreed that Canada will reclaim the title of largest moose statue, pending enhancements to its antlers. Norway's will be known as the most attractive.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We told you a while back about this diplomatic kerfuffle between Canada and Norway over which country could claim the world's largest moose statue. You'll be glad to know the standoff has been resolved. According to The Washington Post, leaders from the cities involved agreed that the statue in Moose Jaw, Canada, named Mac the Moose will reclaim his title, pending cosmetic enhancements to his antlers. And the one in Norway gets to be known as the most attractive moose. That is what you call a moose truce.

