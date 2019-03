Assessing U.S. Accomplishments In The Fight Against ISIS In Syria With the Islamic State almost forced out of Syria, what's next for the country that has been at war for 8 years. Steve Inskeep talks to Jasmine el Gamal, a former Middle East adviser at the Pentagon.

Assessing U.S. Accomplishments In The Fight Against ISIS In Syria