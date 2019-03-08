Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Set For Splashdown In Atlantic Ocean

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

The SpaceX Crew Dragon is spinning down its orbit after undocking from the International Space Station early Friday. The craft's splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean is expected around 8:45 a.m. ET, after it re-enters Earth's atmosphere.

NASA has set up a live video feed to allow space fans to follow the craft's descent.

YouTube

Here's NASA's expected order of events for Friday's deorbit:

Around 7:45 a.m. ET: Crew Dragon separates from its trunk, "whose exterior contains a solar array that provided power to Dragon and a radiator to reject heat," NASA says;

7:52 a.m. ET: Crew Dragon begins a deorbit burn that will last 15 minutes and 25 seconds, putting the craft on its final re-entry path;

Around 8:41 a.m. ET: Drogue parachutes deploy, followed within 1 minute by four main chutes;

8:45 a.m. ET: Splashdown in the Atlantic, some 200 miles off the Florida coast. SpaceX's recovery ship will then return Crew Dragon to Port Canaveral, Fla.;

The splashdown is the final test for Crew Dragon, which has so far been successful in the flight test of the capsule that could become the first U.S. craft to carry astronauts since the space shuttle program was phased out in 2011.

The craft did not carry a crew on this demonstration flight, which began on March 2 with a launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Instead, it carried a sensor-laden test dummy named Ripley — named for Sigourney Weaver's character in the Aliens films. The dummy is part of the test to make sure the capsule is suitable for humans during space travel.

"We measure the responses on the human body, obviously, and measure the environment," SpaceX Vice President of Mission Assurance Koenigsmann said before the launch. "We want to make sure that everything is perfect."

Crew Dragon also took a cargo of around 400 pounds into orbit. When the capsule returns, it will bring back a trove of scientific samples from research projects, along with other equipment.

The SpaceX capsule passed a crucial test on March 3, when the commercial spacecraft docked at the International Space Station. Its hatch was then opened by astronaut David Saint-Jacques and cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, who entered the capsule to perform tests.