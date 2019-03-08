U.S. Economy Loses Steam, Adding Only 20,000 Jobs Last Month

Accessibility links
U.S. Economy Loses Steam, Adding Only 20,000 Jobs; Unemployment 3.8 Percent The economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month, a slowdown from much stronger gains in December and January. But the jobless rate fell to 3.8 percent and earnings growth picked up steam.
Nate Poort works on braizing loops together for transformers at RoMan Manufacturing in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Dec. 12, 2018. Rebecca Cook/Reuters hide caption

Nate Poort works on braizing loops together for transformers at RoMan Manufacturing in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Dec. 12, 2018.

The U.S. economy added only 20,000 jobs — far less than expected — last month, the Labor Department said Friday. But the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent from January's 4 percent and earnings growth picked up.

The increase in jobs was below the 180,000 projected by private analysts and the smallest gain since September 2017. February's was dramatically smaller than January's revised increase of 311,000 and December's revised 227,000.

