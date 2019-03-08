Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: HIV Remission, Ride-Hailing Traffic Tax, What's Happening In Kashmir This week an HIV-positive person was declared in remission. That increased hopes for a cure, but what does it mean for infection rates overall? Ride-hailing services may be worsening traffic, and Los Angeles is considering a new tax to ease the congestion. Plus, what's going on in the India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir. Sam's guests are entertainment and sports journalist Audrey Cleo Yap and LA Times reporter Laura Nelson.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

It's Friday. Sam is looking "at this photograph" alongside entertainment and sports journalist Audrey Cleo Yap and LA Times reporter Laura Nelson. An HIV-positive person was declared in remission this week. That increased hopes for a cure, but what does it mean for infection rates overall? Ride-hailing services may be worsening traffic, and Los Angeles is considering a new tax to ease the congestion. Plus, what's going on in the India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.