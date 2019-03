The Disparity Between Manafort's Sentence And Other Crime Sentences NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Scott Hechinger, defense attorney and justice reform advocate, about the disparity between Paul Manafort's sentence and some longer sentences given for lesser crimes.

The Disparity Between Manafort's Sentence And Other Crime Sentences Law The Disparity Between Manafort's Sentence And Other Crime Sentences The Disparity Between Manafort's Sentence And Other Crime Sentences Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Scott Hechinger, defense attorney and justice reform advocate, about the disparity between Paul Manafort's sentence and some longer sentences given for lesser crimes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor