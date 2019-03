More Female Athletes Freeze Out Figure Skating In Favor Of Ice Hockey More girls are taking to the ice — not as figure skaters — but as hockey players. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with The Wall Street Journal's Anne Marie Chaker about her report on girls in ice hockey.

More Female Athletes Freeze Out Figure Skating In Favor Of Ice Hockey

More girls are taking to the ice — not as figure skaters — but as hockey players. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with The Wall Street Journal's Anne Marie Chaker about her report on girls in ice hockey.