Researchers Study Blast Injuries In Veterans Researchers at the Boston VA are finding that exposure to blasts even without concussion can cause structural damage to the brain.

Researchers Study Blast Injuries In Veterans Science Researchers Study Blast Injuries In Veterans Researchers Study Blast Injuries In Veterans Audio will be available later today. Researchers at the Boston VA are finding that exposure to blasts even without concussion can cause structural damage to the brain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor