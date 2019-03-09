Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Kylie Jenner who will be the next young billionaire.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next young billionaire? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Krystal (ph) Kardashian. Though still in the womb when she launches her line of designer amniotic fluids and becomes a billionaire, she will, nonetheless, be described as self-made.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Rihanna's cousin Sandra realizing people want their poolside offices for all those office supplies will start Rihanna's bananas cabanas.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: My 10-year-old son will invent and patent a toilet paper holder for rebellious unders who want to rebel against the tyranny of toilet paper etiquette.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those people become billionaires, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.