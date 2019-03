All Hipsters Don't Look The Same, OK? Gideon Lichfield of the MIT Technology Review talks about how a man blasted the publication for using a photo of him in a story about how all hipsters look the same, but it was someone else.

All Hipsters Don't Look The Same, OK? Media All Hipsters Don't Look The Same, OK? All Hipsters Don't Look The Same, OK? Audio will be available later today. Gideon Lichfield of the MIT Technology Review talks about how a man blasted the publication for using a photo of him in a story about how all hipsters look the same, but it was someone else. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor