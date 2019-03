Puerto Rico's Historic Ceiba Tree Blooms After Hurricane Devastation A huge, centuries-old ceiba tree on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques has bloomed again for the first time since Hurricanes Maria and Irma struck. Residents see this as a sign of hope.

