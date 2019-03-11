Retired Military Officers Urge Caution In Proposed Diplomatic Spending Cuts
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Victor "Gene" Renuart Jr., former commander of the U.S. Northern Command, about why he says the mission of the U.S. military is complemented by diplomatic and development aid.
Correction March 11, 2019
A previous headline to this story incorrectly said that retired military officials were urging caution against a proposed decrease in defense spending. They are urging caution against a decrease in diplomatic and foreign aid spending. Additionally, the White House's budget proposal includes an increase in defense spending.