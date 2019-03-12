U.K. Parliament Rejects Theresa May's Brexit Plan Yet Again

Updated at 3:35 p.m. ET

In a vote that might shape Britain for years to come, Parliament has once again rejected the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May had struck with the European Union regarding the terms of the U.K.'s exit.

And it wasn't even close: 242 votes for, 391 votes against.

As the clock ticked down toward Tuesday's vote, it became all but certain that May's plan did not have the votes it needed to pass. An allied party from Northern Ireland and pro-Brexiteers from within May's own Conservative Party had both signaled they would not support her.

The vote was a second attempt for May to gather the approval of Parliament on the terms by which Brexit will occur. Britain's departure from the EU is scheduled to happen March 29, but it's not clear now how or even whether that will occur.

As she tried to round up the votes she needed, May implored members of Parliament to consider the consequences of rejecting the deal.

"Tonight, members of this house are faced with a very clear choice: vote for this deal, in which case we leave the European Union with a deal," May said Tuesday, her voice hoarse. "Or risk no deal, or no Brexit."

Less than 24 hours before the vote, May flew to Strasbourg, France, to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to hammer out enough changes to the deal to secure its approval from Parliament.

In January, Parliament dealt the initial version of May's deal a resounding rejection: 432 votes against, and just 202 for. It was the largest defeat for a British government in Parliament in modern times.

May had called the revised deal "improved" following her meetings with Juncker, and she said that while members of Parliament would still have concerns, real progress had been made. "There is only one certainty if we do not pass this vote tonight. And that is that uncertainty will continue for our citizens and our businesses."

"The time has come to deliver on the instruction we were given," she said. "The time has come to back this deal."

But Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that nothing of substance had changed, calling May's revised deal "a blindfold Brexit."

"The stress facing EU nationals in the U.K. and U.K. citizens in Europe is real. We are also deciding the future of our country and each member has to answer whether they believe this deal is good for their constituents," he said in a prepared statement. "Labour will vote against this deal tonight, as I urge all members of the House to do."

The agreement's prospects further dimmed Tuesday morning when U.K. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox offered his assessment of the revisions. He said the updated deal reduced the risk of Britain getting locked inside EU regulations but did not eliminate it.

Zac Goldsmith, a Tory who rejected the January deal, said he was still making up his mind as the vote approached. "The deal was — and remains — appalling. But the question is what is riskier: this flawed deal, or the consequences of it not going through," he tweeted.

To some Parliamentary observers, the proceedings sounded a death knell not only for May's plan — but perhaps her leadership.

With less than three weeks until the March 29 divorce, two more votes will determine what happens next.

A vote Wednesday will ask Parliament: Do you want to leave the E.U. on March 29 without any deal in place? Many fear the chaos that option could bring, and few members of Parliament are likely to vote in favor of it.

If that fails, Parliament is expected to vote Wednesday or Thursday on a measure that would ask the EU to give the U.K. more time to figure out a plan. That extension could be as short as three months or as long as two years.

It's not clear whether the EU would approve an extension – that would need to be approved unanimously by all 27 of its remaining member nations. After the vote, May warned that the EU would need to know why more time would help Britain out of its impasse.

The U.K. has been in political chaos since British voters approved leaving the EU in June 2016. More than two years later, whether Britain will actually leave is in doubt — but it's clear that the political casualties are only beginning.