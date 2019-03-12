Decision Day: Will The U.K. Go For Brexit, Or Not?

As the clock ticked down toward a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for Britain's exit from the European Union, it seems all but certain that her plan will be rejected.

An allied party from Northern Ireland and pro-Brexiteers from within May's own Conservative Party have said they will not support her in today's vote.

The vote, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, is a second attempt for May to gather the approval of Parliament on the terms by which Brexit will occur. Britain's departure from the EU is scheduled to happen March 29, but it's not clear now how or even whether that will occur.

"Tonight, members of this house are faced with a very clear choice: vote for this deal, in which case we leave the European Union with a deal," May told Parliament on Tuesday, her voice hoarse. "Or risk no deal, or no Brexit."

On Monday evening, May flew to Strasbourg, France, to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and seek changes that would secure approval from Parliament.

In January, Parliament dealt May's initial deal with the EU a resounding rejection: 432 votes against, and just 202 for.

She called this second deal "improved" after her meetings with Juncker, and she said while members of Parliament would still have concerns, real progress had been made. "There is only one certainty if we do not pass this vote tonight. And that is that uncertainty will continue for our citizens and our businesses."

"The time has come to deliver on the instruction we were given," she said. "The time has come to back this deal."

But Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that nothing of substance had changed, calling May's deal "a blindfold Brexit."

"The stress facing EU nationals in the U.K. and U.K. citizens in Europe is real. We are also deciding the future of our country and each member has to answer whether they believe this deal is good for their constituents," he said in a prepared statement. "Labour will vote against this deal tonight, as I urge all members of the House to do."

The prospects for May's deal dimmed further on Tuesday morning when U.K. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox offered his assessment of the revisions. He said that the updated deal reduced the risk of Britain getting locked inside E.U. regulations, but did not eliminate it.

In the hours before the vote, members of Parliament who had been on the fence declared their intentions. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said it would not back May's plan. And about 14 members of May's own Conservative party who had voted against her plan on its first go said they would back the revised version.

Zac Goldsmith, a Tory who rejected the January deal, said he was still making up his mind. "The deal was — and remains — appalling. But the question is what is riskier: this flawed deal, or the consequences of it not going through," he tweeted.

But to some Parliamentary observers, the proceedings seemed to sound a death knell to May's plan — and perhaps her leadership, as well.

With less than three weeks until the divorce, three major votes will determine what happens next.

If May's deal is approved on Tuesday, then that's that: The U.K. will exit the EU on March 29 under her terms.

If the deal is not approved, as seems likely, then on Wednesday there will be a vote that asks Parliament: Do you want to leave the E.U. on March 29 without any deal in place? Many fear the chaos that option could bring, and few members of Parliament are likely to vote in favor of it.

So if that fails, then comes question number three: Parliament will vote on a measure that would ask the EU for an extension that would allow the U.K. more time to figure out a plan. That extension could be as short as three months or as long as two years.

But it's not clear whether the EU will approve an extension – it would need to be approved unanimously by all 27 of its remaining member nations. And the EU would need to know why more time would help Britain out of its impasse.

The U.K. has been in political chaos since British voters approved leaving the EU in June 2016. More than two years later, whether Britain will actually leave is in doubt — but it's clear that the political casualties are only beginning.