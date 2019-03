2nd Crash Of Boeing 737 Max 8 Leaves Flying Public Concerned The Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed Sunday is the second fatal accident in less than five months involving the Boeing 737 Max 8. The two crashes renewed scrutiny of Boeing's best-selling model.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed Sunday is the second fatal accident in less than five months involving the Boeing 737 Max 8. The two crashes renewed scrutiny of Boeing's best-selling model.