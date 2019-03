Anxiety Is Growing In Congress Over How Much Power A President Can Wield Congressional leaders tout that the legislative branch is a separate but equal arm of the government, but in debates over spending, trade and foreign policy, it has ceded considerable power to the executive.

Anxiety Is Growing In Congress Over How Much Power A President Can Wield Politics Anxiety Is Growing In Congress Over How Much Power A President Can Wield Anxiety Is Growing In Congress Over How Much Power A President Can Wield Audio will be available later today. Congressional leaders tout that the legislative branch is a separate but equal arm of the government, but in debates over spending, trade and foreign policy, it has ceded considerable power to the executive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor