Mississippi State Agency Spends $18,000 Defending $200 Fine

A lawmaker wanted a document from the Department of Public Safety, which declined to provide it. Another agency fined DPS. The Clarion Ledger reports DPS has spent thousands challenging the fine.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with your tax dollars at work. A Mississippi lawmaker requested a document from the State Department of Public Safety, which declined to provide it. So another agency, the Ethics Commission, fined them $200. Public safety officials said it was about the principle, and The Clarion-Ledger reports they've spent $18,000 on legal fees challenging the $200 fine so far. In financial terms, even if they win, they lose.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.