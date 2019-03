NYC Lawmakers Call For Less Piercing Emergency Vehicle Sirens New York City lawmakers have introduced legislation to change the city's emergency sirens. The new sound would likely resemble tones used in Europe, lowering the frequency for a less shrill sound.

NYC Lawmakers Call For Less Piercing Emergency Vehicle Sirens NYC Lawmakers Call For Less Piercing Emergency Vehicle Sirens NYC Lawmakers Call For Less Piercing Emergency Vehicle Sirens Audio will be available later today. New York City lawmakers have introduced legislation to change the city's emergency sirens. The new sound would likely resemble tones used in Europe, lowering the frequency for a less shrill sound. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor