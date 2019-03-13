Accessibility links
Gregory Alan Isakov On Mountain Stage Farming by day and creating at night is the process that inspired Isakov's latest album, Evening Machines. Listen to the live set on Mountain Stage.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Gregory Alan Isakov
Enlarge this image
Graeson Baker/WVU Arts & Entertainment
Gregory Alan Isakov
Graeson Baker/WVU Arts & Entertainment

Mountain Stage

Gregory Alan Isakov On Mountain Stage

Gregory Alan Isakov On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/703181887/703329345" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

Gregor Alan Isakov was raised in Philadelphia and is now based in Colorado, but the sonically rich music he conceives doesn't sound like it's from any place in particular, except maybe the deep, dark soil of earth. It's an easy analogy to make, since Isakov has a glowing reputation both for his records, and as an organic farmer.

Farming by day and creating at night is the process that inspired Isakov's fourth album, Evening Machines, his first to be released with proper label support after years of releasing records on his own label. As host Larry Groce notes in his introduction, Evening Machines, is a beautifully textured record that rewards multiple listens.

In this Mountain Stage set, Isakov translates those textures with a band comprised of the core musicians who appear on the record: Steve Varney on banjo, Philip Parker on cello and keys, John Grigsby on bass, Jeb Bos on fiddle and Max Barcelow on drums.

"It's really cool to be on the radio in front of you guys. We don't get played on the radio very much," Isakov says between songs, adding that he's heard the band receives airplay in yoga studios. "I have a friend who runs a pre-school and she plays us during nap time," he noted, grinning.

The band attempted to close its set with fan favorite "Amsterdam" from 2013's The Weatherman, but the ample crowd in Morgantown, W.Va. applauded for an encore. Isakov and company returned to the stage and gathered around a single microphone for a rendering of "All Shades of Blue" which wasn't included in the radio broadcast.

Set List:

  • "Southern Star"
  • "Chemicals"
  • "Time Will Tell"
  • "Dark Dark Dark"
  • "Too Far Away"
  • "Amsterdam (from 2013's The Weatherman)"
  • "All Shades of Blue"*

*Not included in the radio broadcast

[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Kaia Kater: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Kaia Kater performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 24, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Music

Kaia Kater

Multi-hyphenate artist Kaia Kater uses the architecture of roots music, which she studied in West Virginia, to establish a simultaneous dialogue with both the present moment and her own past.

Amy Ray Band On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amy Ray Band On Mountain Stage

One half of Indigo Girls, Amy Ray makes her 10th appearance on Mountain Stage with songs from her latest album, Holler.

Amy Ray Band On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/701048030/701049428" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Calan On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Calan On Mountain Stage

Capturing the vibrant spirit of traditional Celtic folk music, this young Welsh quintet is already a staple on the festival circuit across the pond.

Calan On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/698699284/698736193" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Kenny White On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Kenny White On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

White accompanies himself on piano in this intimate performance, a contrasting compliment to his expertly arranged and produced studio recordings.

Kenny White On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/696619261/696651386" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Scott Mulvahill: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Scott Mulvahill performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 30, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Scott Mulvahill

Scott Mulvahill has been trying to win the Tiny Desk Contest for each of its four years. And while he's never won, we all loved him so much we had to invite him to play.

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

Kentucky native Joan Osborne started her music career in 1996 with a Grammy-winning record Relish. Decades later, she continues to explore her vocal versatility.

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/693894111/693901294" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Mountain Man: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Mountain Man performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 23, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mountain Man

The voices of Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig come together behind the Tiny Desk, with songs that conjure a simpler life: dogs, friends, moonlight or skinny dipping.

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Though Nellie McKay is a regular on Mountain Stage, we listen to her intently and explore her wild musical world, as if it is our first time.

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/688317174/688326350" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Margo Price performing at the 2018 Newport Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

WFUV On-Air: Music Discovery Starts Here

Margo Price gave an authentically rich performance at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630615997/687044810" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top