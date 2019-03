Pentagon To Implement Restrictions On Transgender Recruits Starting next month, the Pentagon will allow recruits to enlist only as the gender given to them at birth. David Greene speaks with Army Capt. Alivia Stehlik about her transition and the new policy.

