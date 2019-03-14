A Marriage Proposal For Memphis Fans

At an NBA game, a woman was delighted when her boyfriend asked into a microphone, "Will you Grit N Grind with me forever and ever babe?" It's the slogan for the Memphis Grizzlies.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Proposing at a game - risky. I mean, maybe your spouse wanted something more romantic than - will you marry me? - on the Jumbotron. But at an NBA game, a woman was delighted when her boyfriend asked into a microphone, will you grit and grind with me forever and ever babe? "Grit and Grind" is the slogan for the Memphis Grizzlies. Deadspin reports the couple are big fans - apparently loyal in good times and in bad because the team this year is just awful.

