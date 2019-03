Senate Expected To Vote Against Trump's Emergency Declaration The Senate will likely reject President Trump's emergency declaration Thursday. We explain the vote and the Republicans who are expected to break with the president.

The Senate will likely reject President Trump's emergency declaration Thursday. We explain the vote and the Republicans who are expected to break with the president.