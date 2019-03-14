Do You Think The College Application Process Is Fair? Tell Us Your Experience

Accessibility links
Hiba Ahmad

The college admissions scandal involving parents, college counselors and athletic coaches has revived a conversation about fairness and privilege in the college application process.

NPR wants to hear from college students and recent graduates about their own application experience. How did you feel about your chances of getting into your dream schools? Did you feel you had an advantage or a disadvantage in comparison to your peers in the application process?

Your responses may be used on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too. Share your thoughts with us below — or here.

