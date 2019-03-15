Accessibility links
Dan Finkel: How Can Play Help Us Understand Math? Dan Finkel says math is often taught as a series of rigid steps—which can be intimidating. Instead, he wants kids to see the fun, creative side of math that leads to deep learning and discovery.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Dan Finkel: How Can Play Help Us Understand Math?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Don't Fear Math.

About Dan Finkel's TED Talk

About Dan Finkel

Dan Finkel has a PhD in algebraic geometry from the University of Washington. He is also the Founder of Math for Love, a Seattle-based organization devoted to transforming how math is taught and learned.

An educator of teachers and students, Finkel works with schools, develops curriculum, leads teacher workshops, invents board games, and gives talks on mathematics and education.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.