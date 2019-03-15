Accessibility links
Masha Gershman: What Can We Learn From The Russian Approach To Math Education? In the USSR, topics like algebra were introduced in early childhood. Masha Gershman says, decades later, this method still effectively teaches kids to tackle math problems with open and curious minds.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Masha Gershman: What Can We Learn From The Russian Approach To Math Education?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Don't Fear Math.

About Masha Gershman's TED Talk

About Masha Gershman

Masha Gershman is the director of outreach at the Russian School of Mathematics, a K-12 afterschool mathematics program with a mission to instill every child with a strong foundation and appreciation for mathematics. The schools are located throughout the United States.

The schools were co-founded in Boston in 1997 by Gershman's mother, Inessa Rifkin, when Gershman was in sixth grade.

