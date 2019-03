Court: Sandy Hook Victims' Lawsuit Against Gun Maker May Move Forward Connecticut's Supreme Court has ruled that Sandy Hook families may sue Remington Arms, the manufacturer of the rifle used in the shooting. The case could expose Remington Arms' marketing practices.

Connecticut's Supreme Court has ruled that Sandy Hook families may sue Remington Arms, the manufacturer of the rifle used in the shooting. The case could expose Remington Arms' marketing practices.