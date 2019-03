New Zealand Mosque Attacks Raise Questions About Internet's Role In Radicalization The rambling document allegedly written by the attacker in New Zealand echoes the sarcasm and "trolling" of the internet. How much of his inspiration comes from internet politics in the U.S.?

New Zealand Mosque Attacks Raise Questions About Internet's Role In Radicalization Technology New Zealand Mosque Attacks Raise Questions About Internet's Role In Radicalization New Zealand Mosque Attacks Raise Questions About Internet's Role In Radicalization Audio will be available later today. The rambling document allegedly written by the attacker in New Zealand echoes the sarcasm and "trolling" of the internet. How much of his inspiration comes from internet politics in the U.S.? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor