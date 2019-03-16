Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Luke, a minor league baseball team in Florida has announced a special night in which they will honor what near-mythical figure?

LUKE BURBANK: Is this involve - does this involve cryptozoology?

SAGAL: No. It involves Florida, though.

BURBANK: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: God. That doesn't narrow it down at all.

SAGAL: No. We'll give you a hint. It's in honor of the guy from Port St. Lucie who tried to shoplift a chainsaw by stuffing it down his pants or the guy from Volusia County in Florida who butt-dialed 911 while cooking meth with his mom.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Is it Florida Man?

SAGAL: Yes, it is.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It will be Florida Man night. Later on this year at this minor league team, Florida Man - who, to be fair, is sometimes a woman - is the special kind of moron committing the kind of unbelievably dumb crimes we depend on for our show.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Florida Man is the guy who vapes out of a dead alligator or gets pulled over for drunk driving and, when asked for his ID, hands the cop a slice of pizza.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We did that story on our show. So in July, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball team...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: That checks out.

SAGAL: Yep. They will honor Florida Man night, and they say they will do this by breaking one law every inning.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Oh, they're giving away bobbleheads? No, that's just a bunch of people on meth.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This is going to be the only baseball game where somebody literally steals second and then tries to smoke it.

(SOUNDBITE OF FLO RIDA AND T-PAIN SONG, "LOW")

SAGAL: Coming up, that's no moon. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

