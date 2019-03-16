Number Of Dead Rises To 50 In New Zealand Mass Shooting

Updated at 5:55 p.m. ET

Police say the number of people dead in the mass shooting that occurred at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand has risen to 50.

"As of last night we were able to take all of the victims from both of those scenes and in doing so we have further located another victim," New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a press conference from the city of Wellington on Sunday.

Another 50 people were injured in the shootings. Of those injured, 36 people are hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

Bush said that heightened security around mosques in New Zealand will continue until authorities determine there is no longer a threat.

The 28-year-old suspect appeared in court and was charged with murder. Bush said he will appear in New Zealand's high court in early April.

Bush also clarified information surrounding the arrests of three other people. He said two were apprehended near the scene and that a firearm was seized from them. One was released without charge, the other has been charged with firearm offenses.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old man as a result of their preliminary investigation into the attack. He will appear in court on Monday. Bush said at this point, neither of the three individuals arrested thus far appeared to be involved with the shooting.

A list of victim names has been created with the help of senior religious leaders and shared with families. Police said the list was compiled to give some certainty to the families of the victims.

"This is not a formal list and we will be unable to share exact details of victims until they have been formally identified," Bush said.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.