Identifying An Unknown Native Man NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Vincent Schilling of Indian Country Today. His publication has helped identify an unknown Native man in a poster that's set to go on on display in a German museum.

Identifying An Unknown Native Man History Identifying An Unknown Native Man Identifying An Unknown Native Man Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Vincent Schilling of Indian Country Today. His publication has helped identify an unknown Native man in a poster that's set to go on on display in a German museum. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor