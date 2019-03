Christchurch Mourns After Shooting Christchurch's residents are coming to terms with Friday's shooting that killed at least 50 people.

Christchurch Mourns After Shooting World Christchurch Mourns After Shooting Christchurch Mourns After Shooting Audio will be available later today. Christchurch's residents are coming to terms with Friday's shooting that killed at least 50 people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor