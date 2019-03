A Thwarted Art Theft In Italy A famous painting was stolen out of a church in a small Italian town last week. But town leaders, tipped off about the planned heist, replaced the original with a copy.

A Thwarted Art Theft In Italy Europe A Thwarted Art Theft In Italy A Thwarted Art Theft In Italy Audio will be available later today. A famous painting was stolen out of a church in a small Italian town last week. But town leaders, tipped off about the planned heist, replaced the original with a copy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor