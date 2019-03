Georgetown Students React To Admissions Fraud Scandal A bribery and admissions fraud scandal has touched several universities, including Georgetown. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Georgetown seniors Christian Paz, Margaret Gach and Ramon Lyons.

Georgetown Students React To Admissions Fraud Scandal Education Georgetown Students React To Admissions Fraud Scandal Georgetown Students React To Admissions Fraud Scandal Audio will be available later today. A bribery and admissions fraud scandal has touched several universities, including Georgetown. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Georgetown seniors Christian Paz, Margaret Gach and Ramon Lyons. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor