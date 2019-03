Ethiopian Flight Data Shows Similarities To Indonesian Crash Of Same Boeing Model Ethiopia's Transport Minister said a preliminary review of the flight data from last week's plane crash reveals "clear similarities" in that accident and the crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX last October.

Ethiopia's Transport Minister said a preliminary review of the flight data from last week's plane crash reveals "clear similarities" in that accident and the crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX last October.