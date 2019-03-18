Utrecht Shooting: Assailant Wounds Several People On Dutch Tram

Enlarge this image toggle caption Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/AFP/Getty Images Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/AFP/Getty Images

Dutch police are searching for the person who opened fire inside a tram in the city of Utrecht, wounding several people late Monday morning. Police say they're investigating a "possible terrorist motive" for the attack.

"Multiple people have been injured," the Utrecht police department said via Twitter. "The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter."

Details are still emerging about the incident, which took place around 10:45 a.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET).

When the shooting started, the tram was near the 24 Oktoberplein station — which takes its name from the founding date of the United Nations in 1945.

"Authorities say three trauma helicopters have been dispatched along with emergency vehicles to the scene," Teri Schultz reports for NPR's Newscast unit.

Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen issued a statement expressing sympathy for those who were wounded. He also confirmed that police are still looking for the person who is responsible. And he reiterated the police's statement, saying investigators have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.